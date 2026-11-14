Elk Grove Village has some solid food and hospitality openings right now, from hands-on cooking to leading full restaurant teams. If you like fast-paced work and talking with people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Cal Block, LLC (Pearl of Elk Grove)

Cal Block, LLC (Pearl of Elk Grove) Location: Elk Grove Village, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Cook for a local healthcare facility, preparing hot and cold meals for residents and staff. You’ll follow recipes, keep food safe and on time, help track inventory, and in the Dietary Manager’s absence, help lead the kitchen team.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Location: Elk Grove Village, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $22.50 – $25.50 per hour (plus potential bonuses)

Help run a busy Panda Express location—hiring and coaching staff, hitting sales goals, and keeping guests happy. Comes with paid leadership training, free meals on shift, health benefits for full-time, 401(k) with match, and clear paths to move up.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Location: Elk Grove Village, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $27.50 – $30.50 per hour (plus potential bonuses)

Lead the full operation of a Panda Express store—team management, financial results, and guest experience are all yours. Includes 12+ weeks of paid leadership training, strong benefits, free meals while working, and a path toward General Manager certification.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer shares more details and may have similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.