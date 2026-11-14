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🚚 Elk Grove Village IL Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings
Elk Grove Village is busy with freight, warehouses, and fulfillment centers right now. If you like keeping products moving and customers happy, these local logistics roles are worth a look.
Purchasing Assistant
- Employer: MC Machinery Systems Inc.
- Location: Elk Grove Village, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support the purchasing team with ERP data entry, vendor follow-up, and open order tracking. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, know Excel, and have 2–4 years in a similar role.
Logistics Specialist (Contract-to-Hire)
- Employer: Addison Group (for a manufacturing client)
- Location: Itasca, IL (short drive from Elk Grove Village)
- Type: Full-time, Contract-to-Hire (about 90 days)
- Pay: $29.00–$31.50/hour
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:00 AM–4:30 PM, 100% onsite
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k)
Hands-on role managing international imports/exports, freight, and customs paperwork. Great if you have 3–5 years logistics or freight forwarding experience and want exposure to trade compliance and global shipping.
Senior Air Import Agent
- Employer: Geodis USA, LLC
- Location: Elk Grove Village, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead air import shipments from end to end: carrier booking, routing, documentation, and customer updates. Best for someone with 3+ years in customs brokerage/import/export and experience with tools like Cargowise and ERP/TMS/WMS systems.
Logistics Client Success Manager
- Employer: CTL Global
- Location: Elk Grove Village, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $55,000–$65,000/year
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, onsite
- Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO
Be the main point of contact for logistics clients, leading tours, calls, and daily order support while working closely with the warehouse team. Ideal if you have client-facing experience, some supply chain background, and strong communication skills.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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