Elk Grove Village is busy and hiring, especially in hands-on maintenance work. If you like fixing things, staying active, and keeping buildings running, these are worth a look.

Employer: Prime Data Centers

Prime Data Centers Location: Elk Grove Village, IL (regional role)

(regional role) Type: Full-time

Salary: $140,000–$160,000 + bonus

Lead the maintenance program for multiple high-end data centers, from planning and audits to vendor oversight and safety. This is a senior role for someone with 3–5 years in data centers or industrial maintenance, strong CMMS skills, and an engineering background who wants big responsibility and strong pay/benefits.

Employer: Klein Tools

Location: Elk Grove Village, IL

Type: Full-time, 1st shift, Monday–Friday

Pay: $20–$28/hour

Entry-level friendly role helping with general building and equipment maintenance—changing filters, basic repairs, cleaning floors, and supporting the maintenance team. Good fit if you like hands-on work, want steady weekday hours, and value benefits like health insurance, 401(k) match, paid vacation, and product discounts.

If something here feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—local employers often have more than one opening once you’re in their system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.