🏭 Elk Grove Village Manufacturing Jobs, Multiple Roles Up to $235K

Elk Grove Village is buzzing with plant, print, and food production work right now. If you like hands-on jobs and steady schedules, there’s a nice mix here from entry level to executive.

Employer: Grecian Delight | Kronos

Grecian Delight | Kronos Location: Elk Grove Village, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000–$85,000/year + ~5% bonus

You’ll own quality records and document systems for a big Mediterranean food producer, keeping everything in line with USDA, FSMA, HACCP, FDA and customer rules. Great fit if you have 3+ years in food manufacturing and love compliance, audits, and cross-team work.

Employer: Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme Location: 412 E Devon Ave, Elk Grove Village, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00/hour

Keep fresh doughnuts moving from line to truck, staging orders by route and checking quality. This is an active, on-your-feet role with weekly pay, benefits, 401(k), PTO, and discounts on the treats you help ship.

Employer: Plasticade

Plasticade Location: Elk Grove Village, IL

Type: Full-time

Cut, trim, and assemble plastic parts from blow/injection molding lines while doing basic quality checks. Good for someone with manufacturing experience, able to lift 25 lbs and work in a non–climate-controlled plant.

Employer: Plasticade

Plasticade Location: Elk Grove Village, IL

Type: Full-time

Same core duties as 1st shift—deflashing, inspecting, and tracking production—but on overnights. Ideal if you like quieter shifts and don’t mind heat, noise, and standing most of the night.

Employer: Dexter Magnetic Technologies

Location: Elk Grove Village, IL

Type: Full-time, senior leadership

Salary: $220,000–$235,000/year + bonus

Lead division-wide quality strategy for a manufacturer serving medical, aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. You’ll own quality systems (ISO 9001, AS9100, ISO 13485, ITAR), KPIs, and multi-site teams—best for someone with 15+ years in complex manufacturing quality.

Employer: Toppan Packaging Americas

Toppan Packaging Americas Location: Elk Grove Village, IL

Type: Full-time, nights (5:45 PM–6:15 AM, 12-hr continental)

Pay: $33.21/hour + $2.00/hour shift diff + $2,000 retention bonus

Run and maintain flexographic printing presses for flexible packaging, doing setups, quality checks, and basic maintenance. Great if you already know flexo printing and want every other weekend off plus solid benefits.

Employer: irca Group

irca Group Location: Elk Grove Village, IL

Type: Full-time, Mon–Thu 10-hr shifts

Pay: $20.00–$22.00/hour

Mix, extrude, polish, and move sweet ingredient products for bakery and ice cream brands. Perfect if you’re an early riser who wants afternoons free and can lift 50+ lbs in a food-production setting.

Employer: All1Staffing, LLC

All1Staffing, LLC Location: Elk Grove Village, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00/hour (1st shift), $18.50/hour (2nd shift)

Operate molding presses, inspect parts, trim, and pack finished components. Good match if you like clear instructions, steady pace, and light quality work on either day or afternoon shifts.

Employer: Arc-Tronics, Inc.

Arc-Tronics, Inc. Location: Elk Grove Village, IL

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (7:00 AM–3:30 PM)

Pay: $16.00–$18.00/hour

Inspect electronic assemblies and components for medical, aerospace, defense, and industrial customers. You’ll do visual and basic mechanical checks, log results, and must qualify as a U.S. person under ITAR.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good manufacturing roles in Elk Grove Village tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.