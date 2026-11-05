🚌 Elk Grove Village Transportation Jobs With Multiple Driving Roles

Elk Grove Village is busy with freight right now, and that means steady work for experienced drivers. Here are several solid local and regional options if you’ve got the right license and want reliable miles.

Employer: Midwest International Logistics

Midwest International Logistics Location: Elk Grove Village, IL (nightly route to Jacksonville, IL)

(nightly route to Jacksonville, IL) Pay: About $1,500 per week

Type: Full-time, CDL Class A

No-touch freight, set lane, and a predictable schedule: Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri, starting 6:00 PM. You’ll run a dedicated night route, swap trailers in Jacksonville, then head back to Elk Grove Village for two drops.

Employer: Lina Express Inc

Lina Express Inc Location: Elk Grove Village, IL

Pay: $2,500 – $3,500 per week , up to $0.92 per mile

, up to Type: Full-time, CDL (Hazmat & Doubles)

Terminal-to-terminal, drop & hook, and no-touch freight with newer Volvo trucks and an on-site shop. Good fit if you want strong miles, higher pay, and options for both solo and team driving (owner-operators welcome).

Employer: TrumpCard (Imperative Logistics Group)

(Imperative Logistics Group) Location: Elk Grove Village, IL (local to airport & customers)

(local to airport & customers) Pay: $23.56 per hour

Type: Full-time commercial driver (26,000+ GVW)

Local work hauling time-sensitive, high-value freight to and from the airport and customer sites. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) + match, HSA match, PTO, and disability coverage if you meet the 3+ years’ commercial driving experience requirement.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while they’re still open. A quick, focused application today can land you your next route.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.