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🚌 Elk Grove Village Transportation Jobs With Multiple Driving Roles
Elk Grove Village is busy with freight right now, and that means steady work for experienced drivers. Here are several solid local and regional options if you’ve got the right license and want reliable miles.
Commercial Driver's License A Truck Driver
- Employer: Midwest International Logistics
- Location: Elk Grove Village, IL (nightly route to Jacksonville, IL)
- Pay: About $1,500 per week
- Type: Full-time, CDL Class A
No-touch freight, set lane, and a predictable schedule: Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri, starting 6:00 PM. You’ll run a dedicated night route, swap trailers in Jacksonville, then head back to Elk Grove Village for two drops.
Truck Driver (CDL Solo & Team – Hazmat/Doubles)
- Employer: Lina Express Inc
- Location: Elk Grove Village, IL
- Pay: $2,500 – $3,500 per week, up to $0.92 per mile
- Type: Full-time, CDL (Hazmat & Doubles)
Terminal-to-terminal, drop & hook, and no-touch freight with newer Volvo trucks and an on-site shop. Good fit if you want strong miles, higher pay, and options for both solo and team driving (owner-operators welcome).
Chicago Fleet Driver
- Employer: TrumpCard (Imperative Logistics Group)
- Location: Elk Grove Village, IL (local to airport & customers)
- Pay: $23.56 per hour
- Type: Full-time commercial driver (26,000+ GVW)
Local work hauling time-sensitive, high-value freight to and from the airport and customer sites. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) + match, HSA match, PTO, and disability coverage if you meet the 3+ years’ commercial driving experience requirement.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while they’re still open. A quick, focused application today can land you your next route.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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