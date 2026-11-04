🚌 Elk Grove Village Transportation Jobs With Multiple Local CDL Roles

Elk Grove Village is busy and growing, which means steady work for safe, reliable drivers. Here are a few solid local CDL options with year‑round demand.

Employer: Waste Connections (Groot subsidiary)

Waste Connections (Groot subsidiary) Location: Elk Grove Village, IL

Type: Full-time, union position

Pay: $34.44 – $45.92 per hour (DOE)

Drive a garbage truck on set routes, collect solid waste, and do basic pre/post trip inspections. This role is year‑round, offers competitive union pay and benefits, and keeps you home daily while serving local neighborhoods.

Employer: CPC Logistics

Location: Elk Grove Village, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $27 per hour + OT after 40 hours

Class A CDL role with local, home‑daily routes, first shift, and touch freight. Comes with weekly pay, medical/dental/vision after 90 days, 401(k), paid vacation, and loyalty bonus, plus steady hours for drivers with at least 1 year of tractor‑trailer experience.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—polish your resume, check your CDL details, and apply while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.