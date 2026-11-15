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🎁 Free Finds Around Elk Grove — Furniture, Food & More
Elk Grove neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from furniture to fresh fruit. Take a look and see if something fits your home or pantry.
Wood and Metal Dog Crate
Item: Rustic wood and metal dog crate with built-in food and water bowls
Condition: One metal bowl is missing; crate itself appears usable
Size: 41" W x 36" H x 26" D
Details: Opens on the side or the end. Current owner’s 62 lb pit bull could stand, turn around, and stretch out inside. Great for a medium to large dog that still needs crating. Pickup only; no delivery.
Location: Countryside, Sacramento, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Assorted Dairy Products
Item: Assorted dairy products
Includes: Lactaid sour cream, Nancy’s probiotic cottage cheese, Chobani vanilla yogurt
Details: FREE – must take all items together. Great if you can use a mix of dairy products soon.
Location: Countryside Park, Sacramento, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Fresh Pomelos, FREE
Item: Fresh pomelos (grapefruit-like citrus)
Quantity: 3 fresh pomelos ready now; more available on the tree
Details: Good for juicing or eating fresh. Must pick up in Elk Grove, preferably today. Poster asks you to text with your approximate pickup time to get the exact address.
Location: Laguna West, Elk Grove, CA — near cross streets Laguna Blvd or Elk Grove Blvd to Harbor Point and Galen
Source: nextdoor.com
Black TV Stand with Storage Drawers
Item: Black TV stand with storage
Features: Three storage drawers plus open shelves for media players, game systems, or decor. Great for organizing a living room or bedroom TV setup.
Location: Old Town Elk Grove, Elk Grove, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
FREE Black Glass Desk with Drawers
Item: Black glass desk with storage
Condition: Good condition
Features: Two drawers for office supplies or schoolwork. Nice option for a home office or student desk.
Location: Emerald Vista, Elk Grove, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Free items in Elk Grove tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through and contact the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.