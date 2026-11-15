Elk Grove neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from furniture to fresh fruit. Take a look and see if something fits your home or pantry.

Item: Rustic wood and metal dog crate with built-in food and water bowls

Condition: One metal bowl is missing; crate itself appears usable

Size: 41" W x 36" H x 26" D

Details: Opens on the side or the end. Current owner’s 62 lb pit bull could stand, turn around, and stretch out inside. Great for a medium to large dog that still needs crating. Pickup only; no delivery.

Location: Countryside, Sacramento, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Assorted dairy products

Includes: Lactaid sour cream, Nancy’s probiotic cottage cheese, Chobani vanilla yogurt

Details: FREE – must take all items together. Great if you can use a mix of dairy products soon.

Location: Countryside Park, Sacramento, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Fresh pomelos (grapefruit-like citrus)

Quantity: 3 fresh pomelos ready now; more available on the tree

Details: Good for juicing or eating fresh. Must pick up in Elk Grove, preferably today. Poster asks you to text with your approximate pickup time to get the exact address.

Location: Laguna West, Elk Grove, CA — near cross streets Laguna Blvd or Elk Grove Blvd to Harbor Point and Galen

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Black TV stand with storage

Features: Three storage drawers plus open shelves for media players, game systems, or decor. Great for organizing a living room or bedroom TV setup.

Location: Old Town Elk Grove, Elk Grove, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Black glass desk with storage

Condition: Good condition

Features: Two drawers for office supplies or schoolwork. Nice option for a home office or student desk.

Location: Emerald Vista, Elk Grove, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Elk Grove tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through and contact the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.