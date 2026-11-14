Healthcare hiring is busy right now in Elk Grove—especially for therapists and medical support staff who like flexible schedules and senior care.

Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast:

Employer: Involved Mobile Therapy

Involved Mobile Therapy Location: Elk Grove / Greater Sacramento (home health)

Elk Grove / Greater Sacramento (home health) Type: Part-Time / Per Diem (PRN), weekdays, flexible schedule

Part-Time / Per Diem (PRN), weekdays, flexible schedule Pay: Competitive per-visit rates (exact amount not listed)

(exact amount not listed) Work 1:1 with adults in their homes, set your own coverage area, and focus on evaluations, treatment, and caregiver education without clinic politics.

Employer: Involved Mobile Therapy

Involved Mobile Therapy Location: Elk Grove / Greater Sacramento (home health)

Elk Grove / Greater Sacramento (home health) Type: Part-Time / Per Diem (PRN), weekdays, flexible schedule

Part-Time / Per Diem (PRN), weekdays, flexible schedule Pay: Competitive per-visit rates (exact amount not listed)

(exact amount not listed) Great if you want autonomy: manage your own caseload, choose your service area, and focus on mobility, balance, and safety in patients’ homes.

Employer: Involved Mobile Therapy

Involved Mobile Therapy Location: Elk Grove / Greater Sacramento (home health)

Elk Grove / Greater Sacramento (home health) Type: Part-Time / Per Diem (PRN), weekdays, flexible schedule

Part-Time / Per Diem (PRN), weekdays, flexible schedule Pay: Competitive per-visit rates (exact amount not listed)

(exact amount not listed) Ideal if you like functional, in-home work—help patients with safety, ADLs, and independence while picking the neighborhoods you cover.

Employer: Involved Mobile Therapy

Involved Mobile Therapy Location: Elk Grove / Greater Sacramento (home health)

Elk Grove / Greater Sacramento (home health) Type: Part-Time / Per Diem (PRN), weekdays, flexible schedule

Part-Time / Per Diem (PRN), weekdays, flexible schedule Pay: Competitive per-visit rates (exact amount not listed)

(exact amount not listed) Good fit for new or experienced PTAs who want flexible visits, close collaboration with PTs, and the option to work near home.

Employer: WelbeHealth (PACE program)

(PACE program) Location: Elk Grove, CA clinic

clinic Type: Likely Full-Time (not explicitly stated)

Likely Full-Time (not explicitly stated) Pay/Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, PTO (17 days) + 12 holidays + 6 sick days, 401(k) with match, bonus eligible

Mix of front-office and hands-on clinical work with seniors—vitals, basic procedures, lab prep, and relationship-based care (not a rushed, high-volume clinic).

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.