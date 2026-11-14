Elk Grove has a steady flow of front-line customer service jobs right now, with options for nights, weekends, and flexible hours. If you like helping people and staying busy on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Location: 8126 Sheldon Road, Elk Grove, CA 95758

Type: Part-time

Pay: $19.00–$19.50/hour

Help run a busy discount store: support daily operations, open/close the store, handle cash, and help lead and train the team. Comes with a range of benefits (health, retirement plans, educational assistance) plus lots of hands-on retail management experience.

Employer: Public Storage

Public Storage Location: Elk Grove, CA (multiple properties)

(multiple properties) Type: Full-time (flexible schedules, 20+ hrs/week)

Pay: $18.50/hour + potential bonuses

Work mostly on your own at storage properties, helping customers choose units, selling moving supplies, and keeping the site clean and secure. Offers benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k with match, PTO) and mileage reimbursement when you drive between locations.

Employer: H&S Energy Products (Chevron)

(Chevron) Location: Elk Grove, CA

Type: Part-time (varied shifts, including nights/weekends)

(varied shifts, including nights/weekends) Pay: Not listed

Be the friendly face at the pump: run the register, keep shelves stocked, maintain food and drink stations, and keep the store and fueling area clean and safe. Good fit if you like fast-paced work and don’t mind late or weekend shifts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.