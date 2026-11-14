Elk Grove neighbors are sharing some great free items right now, from cozy bedding to handy home filters. Here’s a quick look at what’s up for grabs nearby.

Item: Queen flannel bed sheets set

Condition: Soft, thick, and cozy cream-colored flannel; size: queen; brand: Martha Stewart

Location: Waterman Rd & Vintage Park Dr, Sacramento, CA (not far from Elk Grove)

Source: nextdoor.com

Cream-colored flannel sheets, perfect if you like a warm, comfy bed. The poster notes no holds, so it’s first come, first served.

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Bonny (garden-related free item)

Condition: New

Location: Elk Grove, CA

Source: facebook.com Marketplace

Listed as free and first come, first served. Marked as new, and under the Garden category, so it may be a plant or garden item. Check the listing for photos and exact details before you head out.

👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace

Item: Water Specialist Filter WSI27B (2 filters)

Condition: Never used

Location: Bothwell, Sacramento, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Replacement for Samsung filter DA29-00020B.

Operating temperature: 33–100°F

33–100°F Working pressure: 20–100 psi

20–100 psi Capacity: 300 gallons

The owner got a new fridge and no longer needs these. Porch pick up if you’re interested.

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Free items tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.