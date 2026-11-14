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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Elk Grove Today
Elk Grove neighbors are sharing some great free items right now, from cozy bedding to handy home filters. Here’s a quick look at what’s up for grabs nearby.
Queen Flannel Bed Sheets Set (Martha Stewart)
Item: Queen flannel bed sheets set
Condition: Soft, thick, and cozy cream-colored flannel; size: queen; brand: Martha Stewart
Location: Waterman Rd & Vintage Park Dr, Sacramento, CA (not far from Elk Grove)
Source: nextdoor.com
Cream-colored flannel sheets, perfect if you like a warm, comfy bed. The poster notes no holds, so it’s first come, first served.
Bonny (Garden Freebie)
Item: Bonny (garden-related free item)
Condition: New
Location: Elk Grove, CA
Source: facebook.com Marketplace
Listed as free and first come, first served. Marked as new, and under the Garden category, so it may be a plant or garden item. Check the listing for photos and exact details before you head out.
👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace
Water Specialist Filter WSI27B (2 Never Used)
Item: Water Specialist Filter WSI27B (2 filters)
Condition: Never used
Location: Bothwell, Sacramento, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Replacement for Samsung filter DA29-00020B.
- Operating temperature: 33–100°F
- Working pressure: 20–100 psi
- Capacity: 300 gallons
The owner got a new fridge and no longer needs these. Porch pick up if you’re interested.
Free items tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.