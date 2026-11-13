Rain is expected to continue later today in Elk Grove and last through next week. There will be wet roads and some wind. Neighbors are asked to clear gutters and nearby storm drains, check car tires, wiper blades, and lights, and give extra time for driving.

If you see flooding, clogged drains, or downed trees, you can call the Public Works Hotline at (916) 687-3005. For downed power lines or other urgent storm problems, call 9-1-1. City storm teams are ready and watching the weather to help keep people safe.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Elk Grove