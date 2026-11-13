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Elk Grove
Elk Grove Food Bank seeks Thanksgiving donations
7 days ago
Elk Grove Food Bank Services is preparing for a Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway on Saturday, November 21, 2026, and is asking for donations as more families seek help. Community members can donate turkeys, bags of groceries, or money at 9888 Kent Street, Elk Grove, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Elk Grove Food Bank Services
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