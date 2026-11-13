📅 Holiday Parade of Lights returns to Main Street Elk Grove in 2027.

The Elk Grove Lions Foundation is sponsoring the annual Holiday Parade of Lights, returning to the night of the Dickens Faire on Main Street Elk Grove.

The parade route will start at the Cosumnes CSD Building, 8820 Elk Grove Boulevard, and continue up to 2nd Street.

You’ll see local community leaders, the Citizen of the Year, service clubs, scouts, bands, and community floats—and you’re welcome to be part of it.

If you’d like to join the parade with a float, group, or band, use the Parade Info & Application link provided with this event to sign up.