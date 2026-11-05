🏥 Elk Grove Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Roles With Strong Pay

Elk Grove’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options for both imaging techs and physicians. Here are a couple of standout roles hiring now.

Employer: RadNet

RadNet Location: Elk Grove, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $55.00 – $75.00 per hour

Perks: $5,000 sign-on bonus or Student Loan Payment Program, medical/dental/vision, HSA with employer funding, 401(k) match, free imaging services for you and immediate family.

This role is all about high-quality mammography in a modern imaging center, with strong focus on patient care and advanced tech. Great fit if you’re ARRT(R)(M) certified, hold a CA radiologic tech license, BLS, and want growth and cross-training in a team setting.

Employer: The Permanente Medical Group, Inc. (TPMG)

Location: Elk Grove / Greater Sacramento Area, CA

Type: Full-time

Requirements: Board certified or board eligible in Family Medicine.

Board certified or board eligible in Family Medicine. Benefits Highlights: Comprehensive medical, dental, vision; forgivable loan up to $250,000; **interest-free home loan up to $250,000***; relocation help up to $10,000; PSLF-eligible employer; malpractice and tail coverage; pension plus 401(k); paid holidays, vacation, sick and education leave; shareholder track.

You’ll practice in a physician-led group with AI-based charting and a strong EMR, so you can focus on patient care instead of RVUs and overhead. Ideal if you want work-life balance in a family-friendly area with easy access to SF, Tahoe, Yosemite, and the coast.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles in Elk Grove tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.