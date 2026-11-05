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🎓 Elk Grove education jobs with multiple flexible roles
Elk Grove has some solid education openings right now, especially if you like working with students after school and want flexible hours.
After School Team Leader for High School
- Employer: The Center (SCCSC) / Sacramento Chinese Community Service Center Inc
- Location: Elk Grove, CA
- Type: Part-time, afternoon shift, Monday–Friday
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a class of up to 20 high school students in a safe, fun after-school program with homework help, enrichment, and recreation. Good fit if you’re 18+ with a high school diploma, enjoy mentoring teens, and want steady weekday afternoon hours.
Assistant Site Coordinator
- Employer: Think Together
- Location: Elk Grove, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (posting shows hourly pay, exact rate not provided)
Help run an expanded learning program and support staff, students, and families on site. Great if you have youth work experience, some supervisory background, and want to grow into site leadership while supporting neurodivergent students.
Behavior Technicians for Elk Grove USD EXL – 2026–2027
- Employer: Ro Health
- Location: Elk Grove, CA and nearby areas
- Type: Per diem / short-term assignments, Monday–Friday, morning and afternoon shifts
- Salary: $18.00 – $23.00 per hour
Provide behavioral support using ABA for Pre-K through high school students in Elk Grove Unified’s expanded learning program. This is flexible work with weekly pay, health benefits, 401(k) match, and PTO, ideal if you want to choose your schedule and build experience in behavioral health.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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