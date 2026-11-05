🎓 Elk Grove education jobs with multiple flexible roles

Elk Grove has some solid education openings right now, especially if you like working with students after school and want flexible hours.

Employer: The Center (SCCSC) / Sacramento Chinese Community Service Center Inc

The Center (SCCSC) / Location: Elk Grove, CA

Type: Part-time , afternoon shift, Monday–Friday

, afternoon shift, Salary: Not listed

Lead a class of up to 20 high school students in a safe, fun after-school program with homework help, enrichment, and recreation. Good fit if you’re 18+ with a high school diploma, enjoy mentoring teens, and want steady weekday afternoon hours.

Employer: Think Together

Location: Elk Grove, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (posting shows hourly pay, exact rate not provided)

Help run an expanded learning program and support staff, students, and families on site. Great if you have youth work experience, some supervisory background, and want to grow into site leadership while supporting neurodivergent students.

Employer: Ro Health

Location: Elk Grove, CA and nearby areas

Type: Per diem / short-term assignments , Monday–Friday , morning and afternoon shifts

, , morning and afternoon shifts Salary: $18.00 – $23.00 per hour

Provide behavioral support using ABA for Pre-K through high school students in Elk Grove Unified’s expanded learning program. This is flexible work with weekly pay, health benefits, 401(k) match, and PTO, ideal if you want to choose your schedule and build experience in behavioral health.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.