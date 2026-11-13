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Johnsonburg
Food pantry receives $500 community grant
10 days ago
Helping Hands Food Pantry of Elk County in Johnsonburg has received a $500 "Donor for a Day" grant from Women Who Care member Judy Allegretto through the Elk County Community Foundation. Gloria Molella accepted the grant on behalf of Helping Hands, which provides food assistance to people in the Johnsonburg Area School District.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Elk County Community Foundation
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