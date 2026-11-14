⚠️ Follow these rules for fall leaf and yard waste pickup

Elizabethtown Borough is reminding residents not to rake or blow leaves into the street. Leaf piles can block storm drains and create hazards for drivers and pedestrians.

How to set out yard waste:

Curbside yard waste is collected on the same day as your trash and recycling .

. Soft and woody yard waste can be combined in one container.

in one container. Use a non-disposable container up to 32 gallons in size.

in size. The container must display a Yard Waste Sticker .

. You can also use kraft leaf bags.

The Borough’s free kraft bags are all gone, but kraft bags are sold at local retailers if you need more.

Putting leaves out the right way helps keep streets safer and storm drains clear.