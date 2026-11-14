Elizabethtown’s hospitality scene is steady, and Masonic Villages is hiring across several dining roles right now. Good options here if you want flexible hours, steady pay, and a team setting.

Employer: Masonic Villages of Pennsylvania

Masonic Villages of Pennsylvania Location: Elizabethtown, PA (Elizabethtown Campus)

(Elizabethtown Campus) Type: Internship (Full Time or Part Time, days or evenings )

Internship (Full Time or Part Time, ) Pay: Starting at $15/hr

Serve residents in a clean, friendly dining room and help create an enjoyable meal experience. Great fit if you’re at least 16, want on‑the‑job training, and like flexible shifts (about 10–15 hours/week for part‑time, including some weekdays, weekends, and holidays).

Employer: Masonic Villages of Pennsylvania

Masonic Villages of Pennsylvania Location: Elizabethtown, PA (Elizabethtown Campus)

(Elizabethtown Campus) Type: Full Time or Part Time, days or evenings

Full Time or Part Time, Pay: Starting rate of $15/hr (based on experience)

Help prep and serve food, keep the salad bar and deli station stocked, pour drinks, and keep the dining area clean. Good role if you enjoy fast‑paced customer service, want training provided, and like the idea of steady hours with benefits for regular staff.

Employer: Masonic Villages of Pennsylvania

Masonic Villages of Pennsylvania Location: Elizabethtown, PA (Elizabethtown Campus)

(Elizabethtown Campus) Type: Part Time (days and evenings)

Part Time (days and evenings) Pay: Starting at $13.37/hr (based on experience)

Behind‑the‑scenes role focused on dishwashing and kitchen cleanup—running the dish machine, checking temps, and keeping everything sanitary. Ideal if you want 10–15 hours/week, like working on a team, and prefer a support role instead of front‑of‑house.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the details, and get your application in while spots are open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.