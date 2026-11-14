Elizabethtown’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid hands-on roles and a high-paying engineering spot at Hengstler/Ralliant. If you like precision work and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Hengstler-Dynapar (Ralliant Corporation)

Hengstler-Dynapar (Ralliant Corporation) Location: Elizabethtown, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $14.50–$26.00/hour

Run and maintain drill presses, lathes, hobs, and other metal-processing machines. Good fit if you have machine operation experience, can read measuring tools (micrometers, calipers, gauges), and like problem-solving on the shop floor.

Alternate listing of the same role on Indeed: Setup/Operate – Machine Technician

Employer: Hengstler-Dynapar (Ralliant Corporation)

Hengstler-Dynapar (Ralliant Corporation) Location: Elizabethtown, NC

Type: Full-time, Onsite

Salary: $83,400–$155,000/year

Lead quality for specific production areas, manage audits, supplier quality, and key quality projects. Best for someone with 6+ years of quality or engineering experience, a technical bachelor’s degree, and strong skills in Lean Manufacturing and ISO-style systems.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—local plants often post similar roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.