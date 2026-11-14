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🚧 Elizabethtown KY Construction Jobs – Multiple Skilled Openings
Elizabethtown’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re just starting out or already leading crews. Here are a few strong picks hiring in construction & skilled trades.
Auto Glass Installation Technician Trainee
- Employer: Safelite
- Location: Elizabethtown, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.25/hr to start, $22.75/hr after training & certification
Paid, hands-on training to become a certified auto glass technician, including glass repair, replacement, and safety system recalibration. Comes with a full benefits package (401k match, health insurance, PTO, tuition help) and all tools and training provided.
Welder – 1st Shift
- Employer: Hendrickson
- Location: Elizabethtown, KY
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
- Pay: Not listed
MIG, hand, and robotic welding in a manufacturing setting, with a focus on quality and safety. Requires prior welding experience and the ability to pass a weld test; offers full benefits including medical, dental, vision, 401(k), pension, paid holidays, vacation, and wellness support.
Commercial Brick/Block Laborer
- Employer: Lang Masonry & Restoration Contractors
- Location: Elizabethtown, KY (travel to regional commercial sites)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive (exact amount not listed)
Year-round commercial masonry work supporting masons with mixing mortar, moving materials, and setting up scaffolding. Good fit if you’re dependable and like physical, outdoor work; includes health, dental, vision, paid holidays, leave time, 401(k) with match, and more.
Masonry Superintendent
- Employer: Lang Masonry & Restoration Contractors
- Location: Elizabethtown, KY (regional commercial projects)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive (exact amount not listed)
Lead crews of up to 30 on commercial masonry jobs, handling safety, scheduling, quality checks, and paperwork. Designed for experienced masons with supervisory background; offers year-round work, health benefits, 401(k) with match, bonuses, and possible relocation help.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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