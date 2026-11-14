Elizabethtown’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re just starting out or already leading crews. Here are a few strong picks hiring in construction & skilled trades.

Employer: Safelite

Safelite Location: Elizabethtown, KY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.25/hr to start, $22.75/hr after training & certification

Paid, hands-on training to become a certified auto glass technician, including glass repair, replacement, and safety system recalibration. Comes with a full benefits package (401k match, health insurance, PTO, tuition help) and all tools and training provided.

Employer: Hendrickson

Location: Elizabethtown, KY

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Pay: Not listed

MIG, hand, and robotic welding in a manufacturing setting, with a focus on quality and safety. Requires prior welding experience and the ability to pass a weld test; offers full benefits including medical, dental, vision, 401(k), pension, paid holidays, vacation, and wellness support.

Employer: Lang Masonry & Restoration Contractors

Location: Elizabethtown, KY (travel to regional commercial sites)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Year-round commercial masonry work supporting masons with mixing mortar, moving materials, and setting up scaffolding. Good fit if you’re dependable and like physical, outdoor work; includes health, dental, vision, paid holidays, leave time, 401(k) with match, and more.

Employer: Lang Masonry & Restoration Contractors

Location: Elizabethtown, KY (regional commercial projects)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Lead crews of up to 30 on commercial masonry jobs, handling safety, scheduling, quality checks, and paperwork. Designed for experienced masons with supervisory background; offers year-round work, health benefits, 401(k) with match, bonuses, and possible relocation help.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.