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Elizabethtown
🏥 Elizabethtown KY Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
2 days ago
Elizabethtown’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with strong demand for both travelers and local full-time staff. If you’re in allied health, nursing, or therapy, there are several solid options here.
Travel Respiratory Therapist – $2,095/week
- Employer: Triage Staffing | Location: Elizabethtown, KY
- Type: Travel INTERNSHIP, 12-week assignment, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts starting 11/30/2026
- Pay: $2,095 per week
Work 3x12s in a cardiopulmonary setting with guaranteed hours and day-one benefits. Good fit if you like honest recruiters, strong support, and short-term assignments.
Travel Nuclear Medicine Technologist – $3,067/week (Days)
- Employer: American Traveler | Location: Elizabethtown, KY
- Type: Travel INTERNSHIP, 12 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 5x8 day shifts (approx. 6:30 a.m.–3:00 p.m.) starting 11/30/2026
- Pay: $3,067 per week
Hospital-based nuclear medicine role with optional call and weekday schedule. Great if you want steady daytime hours and strong national-agency benefits.
Travel Nuclear Medicine Technologist – $3,067/week (General & Cardiac)
- Employer: American Traveler | Location: Elizabethtown, KY
- Type: Travel INTERNSHIP, 12 weeks, 40 hrs/week, weekdays 6:30 a.m.–3:00 p.m.
- Pay: $3,067 per week
Split time between general and cardiac nuclear medicine with a mix of inpatient, outpatient, and ED patients. Ideal if you have 2+ years’ experience and want a higher-acuity, fast-paced environment.
Travel Nuclear Medicine Technologist – $2,723/week
- Employer: CrossMed Healthcare Staffing | Location: Elizabethtown, KY
- Type: Travel INTERNSHIP, 12 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr rotating shifts starting 11/30/2026
- Pay: $2,723 per week
Rotating schedule for those who like variety, plus weekly pay, housing options, and license/cert reimbursement.
Travel Nuclear Medicine Technologist – $3,045/week
- Employer: TotalMed Allied | Location: Elizabethtown, KY
- Type: Travel INTERNSHIP, 12 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts
- Pay: $3,045 per week
Hands-on Nuc Med role preparing and administering radiopharmaceuticals and running imaging. Good match if you have 1+ year experience, BLS, and ARRT(N) or NMTCB.
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist – $2,167/week
- Employer: Malone Healthcare Solutions | Location: Elizabethtown, KY
- Type: Travel INTERNSHIP, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr night shifts
- Pay: $2,167 per week
Night-shift RRT role with weekly pay, guaranteed hours, and strong benefits. Nice option if you prefer nights and want a reputable travel agency behind you.
Home Health Licensed Practical Nurse
- Employer: CenterWell Home Health (Humana) | Location: Elizabethtown, KY
- Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week, field-based home health
- Pay: $33–$47 per visit, estimated $53,000–$73,000 per year
Provide one-on-one skilled nursing in patients’ homes, helping them regain independence. Comes with full Humana benefits, PTO, and steady schedule if you have 2+ years LPN/LVN experience.
Speech Language Pathologist (SLP) – Home Health – $5,000 Sign-On
- Employer: Enhabit Home Health & Hospice | Location: Elizabethtown, KY
- Type: Full-time, home health
- Bonus: $5,000 sign-on bonus
Evaluate and treat adults in home and senior living settings, often post-stroke or with progressive diseases. Strong benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and continuing education support.
Rad Tech – Full Time Nights (15% Shift Diff)
- Employer: Baptist Health System KY & IN | Location: Elizabethtown, KY
- Type: Full-time, third shift, 15% shift differential
Provide diagnostic imaging in an outpatient clinic setting. Good fit if you’re ARRT-eligible or certified and want strong benefits like tuition assistance and PTO from day one.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—often there’s flexibility on start dates and details.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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