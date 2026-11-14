Elizabethtown’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with strong demand for both travelers and local full-time staff. If you’re in allied health, nursing, or therapy, there are several solid options here.

Employer: Triage Staffing | Location: Elizabethtown, KY

Triage Staffing | Elizabethtown, KY Type: Travel INTERNSHIP , 12-week assignment, 36 hrs/week , 12-hr day shifts starting 11/30/2026

Travel , assignment, , starting Pay: $2,095 per week

Work 3x12s in a cardiopulmonary setting with guaranteed hours and day-one benefits. Good fit if you like honest recruiters, strong support, and short-term assignments.

Employer: American Traveler | Location: Elizabethtown, KY

American Traveler | Elizabethtown, KY Type: Travel INTERNSHIP , 12 weeks , 40 hrs/week , 5x8 day shifts (approx. 6:30 a.m.–3:00 p.m. ) starting 11/30/2026

Travel , , , (approx. ) starting Pay: $3,067 per week

Hospital-based nuclear medicine role with optional call and weekday schedule. Great if you want steady daytime hours and strong national-agency benefits.

Employer: American Traveler | Location: Elizabethtown, KY

American Traveler | Elizabethtown, KY Type: Travel INTERNSHIP , 12 weeks , 40 hrs/week , weekdays 6:30 a.m.–3:00 p.m.

Travel , , , weekdays Pay: $3,067 per week

Split time between general and cardiac nuclear medicine with a mix of inpatient, outpatient, and ED patients. Ideal if you have 2+ years’ experience and want a higher-acuity, fast-paced environment.

Employer: CrossMed Healthcare Staffing | Location: Elizabethtown, KY

CrossMed Healthcare Staffing | Elizabethtown, KY Type: Travel INTERNSHIP , 12 weeks , 40 hrs/week , 8-hr rotating shifts starting 11/30/2026

Travel , , , starting Pay: $2,723 per week

Rotating schedule for those who like variety, plus weekly pay, housing options, and license/cert reimbursement.

Employer: TotalMed Allied | Location: Elizabethtown, KY

TotalMed Allied | Elizabethtown, KY Type: Travel INTERNSHIP , 12 weeks , 40 hrs/week , 8-hr day shifts

Travel , , , Pay: $3,045 per week

Hands-on Nuc Med role preparing and administering radiopharmaceuticals and running imaging. Good match if you have 1+ year experience, BLS, and ARRT(N) or NMTCB.

Employer: Malone Healthcare Solutions | Location: Elizabethtown, KY

Malone Healthcare Solutions | Elizabethtown, KY Type: Travel INTERNSHIP , 13 weeks , 36 hrs/week , 12-hr night shifts

Travel , , , Pay: $2,167 per week

Night-shift RRT role with weekly pay, guaranteed hours, and strong benefits. Nice option if you prefer nights and want a reputable travel agency behind you.

Employer: CenterWell Home Health (Humana) | Location: Elizabethtown, KY

| Elizabethtown, KY Type: Full-time , 40 hrs/week , field-based home health

, , field-based home health Pay: $33–$47 per visit, estimated $53,000–$73,000 per year

Provide one-on-one skilled nursing in patients’ homes, helping them regain independence. Comes with full Humana benefits, PTO, and steady schedule if you have 2+ years LPN/LVN experience.

Employer: Enhabit Home Health & Hospice | Location: Elizabethtown, KY

| Elizabethtown, KY Type: Full-time , home health

, home health Bonus: $5,000 sign-on bonus

Evaluate and treat adults in home and senior living settings, often post-stroke or with progressive diseases. Strong benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and continuing education support.

Employer: Baptist Health System KY & IN | Location: Elizabethtown, KY

| Elizabethtown, KY Type: Full-time, third shift, 15% shift differential

Provide diagnostic imaging in an outpatient clinic setting. Good fit if you’re ARRT-eligible or certified and want strong benefits like tuition assistance and PTO from day one.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—often there’s flexibility on start dates and details.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.