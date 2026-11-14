Elizabethtown has some solid leadership roles open right now, from industrial to senior living to restaurant management. If you’ve got management experience, there’s likely a fit here.

Employer: American Welding & Gas

Location: Elizabethtown, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the day-to-day operations of a welding and industrial gas branch, including sales, warehousing, distribution, and production with full P&L responsibility. This role is great if you like running the whole show—managing a team, improving financial performance, and keeping customers happy, with benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid holidays, and PTO.

Employer: Vitality Living

Location: Elizabethtown, KY

Type: Full-time, salaried/exempt

Salary: Not listed

Top leadership role over an assisted living and memory care community, handling operations, team leadership, resident care quality, and financial performance. Good fit if you have 2–5 years as an Executive Director in senior living, enjoy building teams, and want benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), generous PTO, and incentive bonuses.

Employer: Checkers & Rally’s Drive-In Restaurants

Location: Elizabethtown, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run a fast-paced quick service restaurant, focusing on sales, guest satisfaction, and team performance. Ideal if you have 2+ years of management experience in quick service, a high school diploma, and a valid driver’s license, and you’re ready to lead a crew and hit sales goals.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.