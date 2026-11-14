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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Elizabethtown
Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Elizabethtown, KY? These adoptable dogs at Hardin County Animal Care and Control are hoping for a cozy home and a family to love.
Shadow
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: About 2 years, 6 months
- Gender: Male
- Color: Grey
- Weight: ~59 lbs
- Shelter: Hardin County Animal Care and Control
- Phone: (270) 769-3428
Shadow is a handsome grey boy with a solid, medium‑large build. At just over 2 years old, he’s a young adult with plenty of life and energy ahead of him. If you’re looking for a strong, loyal companion, Shadow could be your guy.
👉 Meet Shadow and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Diesel
- Breed: Shih Tzu mix
- Age: About 6 years, 6 months
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with Black
- Weight: ~17 lbs
- Shelter: Hardin County Animal Care and Control
- Phone: (270) 769-3428
Diesel is a small, fluffy fellow with a white and black coat and a more mature age, perfect if you don’t want puppy chaos. At around 17 pounds, he’s a great size for a lap and for indoor living.
👉 Meet Diesel and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Licorice
- Breed: Hound mix (unknown type)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with White
- Special note: Licorice is a fence climber and can get out of a 6‑foot fence enclosure.
- Shelter: Hardin County Animal Care and Control
- Phone: (270) 769-3428
Licorice is a young black‑and‑white hound mix with a talent for climbing. She will need an adopter who can provide secure containment (such as supervised yard time, leash walks, or a very secure setup) to keep her safe.
👉 Meet Licorice and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Elizabethtown, KY, please consider visiting Hardin County Animal Care and Control or giving them a call at (270) 769-3428 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.