Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Elizabethtown, KY? These adoptable dogs at Hardin County Animal Care and Control are hoping for a cozy home and a family to love.

Breed: Pit Bull Terrier mix

Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: About 2 years, 6 months

About 2 years, 6 months Gender: Male

Color: Grey

Weight: ~59 lbs

~59 lbs Shelter: Hardin County Animal Care and Control

Phone: (270) 769-3428

Shadow is a handsome grey boy with a solid, medium‑large build. At just over 2 years old, he’s a young adult with plenty of life and energy ahead of him. If you’re looking for a strong, loyal companion, Shadow could be your guy.

👉 Meet Shadow and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shih Tzu mix

Shih Tzu mix Age: About 6 years, 6 months

About 6 years, 6 months Gender: Male

Color: White with Black

Weight: ~17 lbs

~17 lbs Shelter: Hardin County Animal Care and Control

Phone: (270) 769-3428

Diesel is a small, fluffy fellow with a white and black coat and a more mature age, perfect if you don’t want puppy chaos. At around 17 pounds, he’s a great size for a lap and for indoor living.

👉 Meet Diesel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Hound mix (unknown type)

Hound mix (unknown type) Age: Young

Gender: Female

Color: Black with White

Special note: Licorice is a fence climber and can get out of a 6‑foot fence enclosure.

Shelter: Hardin County Animal Care and Control

Phone: (270) 769-3428

Licorice is a young black‑and‑white hound mix with a talent for climbing. She will need an adopter who can provide secure containment (such as supervised yard time, leash walks, or a very secure setup) to keep her safe.

👉 Meet Licorice and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Elizabethtown, KY, please consider visiting Hardin County Animal Care and Control or giving them a call at (270) 769-3428 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.