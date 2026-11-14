Elizabethtown’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re leading a line or just getting started on the floor. Here are a few strong picks hiring today.

Employer: AGC Automotive (via Mach10 Solutions on one posting)

AGC Automotive (via on one posting) Location: Elizabethtown, KY

Type: Full-time

Frontline leadership role over assigned production lines. You’ll lead, coach, and train associates, keep production on schedule, run toolbox meetings, and drive safety, quality, and continuous improvement (5S, KTA, Gemba). Good fit if you have 3–5 years manufacturing experience and like being on the floor solving problems.

Employer: Mouser Cabinetry

Location: Elizabethtown, KY

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (7:00 AM–3:30 PM, Mon–Fri)

Pay: $18.00–$20.00/hour with possible raises at 3 and 12 months

with possible raises at Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, FSA/HSA, life insurance, PTO, employee discount, EAP, referral program

Hands-on role helping build custom wood cabinetry. Training is provided, and you’ll use hand and power tools, run equipment, and work with a team to hit production goals. Great if you want steady daytime hours, overtime options, and strong benefits.

If something here looks close, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while these spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.