Elizabethtown’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options for both local and travel professionals. If you’re in allied health or lab work, there are a few nice picks here with good pay and flexible schedules.

Employer: Pluto Healthcare

Pluto Healthcare Location: Elizabethtown, KY

Type: Local Contract , 12 weeks, 36 hrs/week , 12-hour shifts

, 12 weeks, , 12-hour shifts Pay: $58 per hour

Why it’s worth a look: Strong hourly rate, day-1 medical, dental, and vision, weekly pay, and guaranteed hours. Great if you have 2+ years RRT experience and want a local contract instead of full-time staff.

Employer: American Traveler

American Traveler Location: Elizabethtown, KY

Type: Travel , 12 weeks, 40 hrs/week , 5x8 day shifts (Mon–Fri, ~6:30 AM–3:00 PM)

, 12 weeks, , 5x8 (Mon–Fri, ~6:30 AM–3:00 PM) Pay: $3,067 per week (travel package, subject to confirmation)

(travel package, subject to confirmation) Why it’s worth a look: Weekday schedule, optional call, and a focused hospital nuclear medicine role using gamma cameras. Good fit if you’re ARRT or NMTCB certified, have BLS, and want strong travel benefits starting day one.

Employer: Health Carousel Nursing & Allied Health

Health Carousel Nursing & Allied Health Location: Elizabethtown, KY

Type: Travel , 12 weeks, 36 hrs/week , 12-hour day shifts

, 12 weeks, , 12-hour Pay: $1,789 per week (package based on 12-hr shifts, subject to confirmation)

(package based on 12-hr shifts, subject to confirmation) Why it’s worth a look: Travel RRT role with weekly pay, day-1 benefits, housing options, 401(k), and license/cert reimbursement. Nice if you want to test out E-town while keeping your travel lifestyle.

Employer: Baptist Health System KY & IN

Location: Elizabethtown, KY

Type: PRN / Part-time, as needed

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Good entry point if you have a high school diploma and want flexible hours. You’ll handle lab orders, specimen processing, and front-desk style support while building experience in a hospital lab.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—healthcare roles here turn over fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.