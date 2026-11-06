🏭 Elizabethtown, KY Manufacturing: Multiple Hands-On Roles

Elizabethtown’s plants are busy right now, with solid options if you like physical, hands-on work and steady hours.

Below are several manufacturing and warehouse roles hiring now in Elizabethtown, KY.

Employer: Cintas

Cintas Location: Elizabethtown, KY

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Category: Production hourly / warehouse

You’ll load and unload company trucks with uniforms, floor mats, and other products, keep your area clean, and work in a fast-paced, schedule-driven setting. Must be 18+ with a valid driver’s license, able to stand, lift, bend most of the shift, and comfortable around hot/cold temps and soiled materials (protective gear provided). Cintas offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match/ESOP, paid time off, and holidays, plus a paid job tryout as part of the hiring process.

Note: This role is also listed on Indeed, but it’s the same position, so it’s only included once here.

Employer: Altec

Location: Elizabethtown, KY

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Work in Altec’s focus factory building and finishing aerial devices for telecom and utility work. Tasks can include hydraulic and electrical assembly, metal prep, painting, and final assembly, with regular lifting (40–50 lbs), standing, and use of power tools and mechanical equipment. Requires a high school diploma/GED plus 1 year manufacturing experience (or 3 years with one employer), strong mechanical aptitude, and a focus on safety and quality. Altec offers a competitive salary, 401(k), medical/dental, paid vacation/holidays, tuition assistance, and more.

Employer: Flint Group

Location: Elizabethtown, KY

Type: Full-time, shift TBD

This is a hands-on production role mixing and processing ink batches using plant equipment, valves, pumps, and forklifts. You’ll charge materials, monitor and record batch data, clean equipment, package product, and keep the area safe and orderly, with lifting up to 100 lbs, standing for long periods, and working in temperature extremes. Needs 3+ years manufacturing experience, a high school diploma or equivalent, strong attention to detail, and the ability to follow SOPs and work independently.

If one of these sounds like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.