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🚌 Elizabethtown KY Transportation Jobs – Multiple Local Driving Roles
Elizabethtown has some solid driving jobs right now, from local parts delivery to DOT-regulated routes and per‑mile contract work. If you like being on the road and staying active, these are worth a look.
Assistant Route Service Sales Representative (4-Day Workweek)
- Employer: Cintas
- Location: Elizabethtown, KY
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
- Schedule: 4-day workweek, no weekends
- Salary: Not listed
Drive a company truck, pick up and deliver uniforms and facility products, and build relationships with a regular customer route. DOT-eligible drivers only (21+, valid license, DOT medical card), with strong benefits, 401(k) with match/ESOP, paid time off, and career growth.
CDL A/B Drivers – Victory Driveaway
- Employer: Victory Driveaway
- Location: Elizabethtown, KY
- Type: Contract
- Pay: $1.28 – $1.59 per mile
Use your CDL A or B to move trucks, vehicles, and freight on local and OTR routes. Good fit if you’re comfortable with manual transmissions, load securement, and following FMCSA/DOT rules; work is assignment-based and may include reefers, flatbeds, or tankers.
Commercial Driver – Full Time
- Employer: AutoZone
- Location: Elizabethtown, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Deliver auto parts in company vehicles (no CDL required) to local commercial customers. Mix of driving, loading/unloading, and customer service, with flexible hours and access to benefits, discounts, and growth opportunities in a stable auto parts chain.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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