🏥 Elizabethtown KY Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Elizabethtown’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from home health to dental and wellness. Here are several local roles where you can help patients and build your career close to home.

Employer: Enhabit Home Health & Hospice

Enhabit Home Health & Hospice Location: Elizabethtown, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide skilled nursing care in patients’ homes, follow the physician’s plan of care, and teach patients and families. Enhabit highlights generous PTO, 401(k) match, medical/dental/vision, bonuses, and education support, ideal if you want purpose-driven work with strong benefits.

Employer: Cornerstone Caregiving

Cornerstone Caregiving Location: Elizabethtown, KY

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay mentioned)

Support clients with daily tasks like medication reminders, mobility help, personal care, meals, light housekeeping, and companionship. This role offers flexible schedules, weekly pay, benefits package, and bonuses, great if you want meaningful work that can fit around other life commitments.

Employer: Comfort Hold Dentures

Comfort Hold Dentures Location: Elizabethtown, KY

Type: Not specified (in-person clinical role)

Not specified (in-person clinical role) Salary: $45.00 – $55.00 per hour

Handle cleanings, X-rays, patient assessments, and oral health education in a busy dental setting. This job stands out for its strong hourly pay and flexible schedule, plus the chance to use tools like Eaglesoft or Dentrix and work closely with a clinical team.

Employer: COV SERVICES (for Stem Health & Wellness – SHAW )

COV SERVICES (for ) Location: Elizabethtown, KY

Type: Independent practice (not an employee role)

Salary: Not listed (you build your own practice)

Ideal for nurses/advanced practice providers, acupuncturists, massage therapists, mental health therapists, and other complementary providers who want to run their own practice but not be alone. SHAW offers clinic space, EMR, scheduling, payment systems, marketing, and referrals, while you stay fully independent and control your own caseload.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer shares more details and may have related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.