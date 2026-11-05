🛒 Elizabethtown KY Retail Jobs – Multiple Part-Time Openings

Elizabethtown has some solid part-time retail spots open right now, great if you want flexible hours or a second income.

Here are a few worth a look:

Employer: Michaels Stores

Michaels Stores Location: Elizabethtown, KY

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Salary: Not listed

Help shoppers find craft supplies, run the register, and restock shelves. This is a good fit if you like creative projects, staying active on your feet, and want a short-term job through the busy season.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Elizabethtown, KY

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work the sales floor, help customers find the right car parts, and keep the store stocked and organized. Great if you’re into cars or want to learn, and need a job with flexible hours, including nights and weekends.

Employer: Goodwill Industries of Kentucky

Location: Elizabethtown, KY

Type: Likely full-time or regular schedule (Shift A: 8:30am–5:00pm, 5 days/week)

Likely (Shift A: 8:30am–5:00pm, 5 days/week) Salary: Not listed

Run the register, greet donors and shoppers, and help sort and stock donated goods. This is a steady daytime schedule if you like customer service and keeping things neat on the sales floor.

If one of these feels right, click through, check the details, and apply soon—good local roles don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.