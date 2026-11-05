🔧 Elizabethtown KY Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Openings

Elizabethtown has some solid cleaning and floor care jobs right now, with options in healthcare, retail, and commercial buildings. Good mix of full-time and part-time, plus some strong benefits.

Employer: Healthcare Services Group, Inc

Healthcare Services Group, Inc Location: Elizabethtown, KY (long-term care facility)

Elizabethtown, KY (long-term care facility) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll handle floor care in a senior care setting—cleaning, buffing, and refinishing floors in resident rooms and common areas. Comes with free telemedicine, prescription discounts, employee assistance programs, hands-on training, and career development, plus possible medical, dental, vision, and more (varies by location and eligibility).

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #709

Location: 100 Walmart Dr, Elizabethtown, KY 42701

Type: Full-time, Overnight

Pay: $15 – $28 per hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hr premiums and performance incentives

You’ll keep the store clean from parking lot to restrooms to receiving, helping customers have a great first and last impression. Walmart offers health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, company discounts, and paid education (Live Better U) for eligible employees.

Employer: Vonachen Group

Location: Elizabethtown, KY

Elizabethtown, KY Type: Part-time

Pay: $20 per hour

Light commercial cleaning: dusting, sweeping, mopping, vacuuming, restrooms, trash, and locking up after hours. This role offers Daily Pay, is 401(k) eligible after 60 days, and is great if you want flexible hours and steady, simple work.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.