Elizabethton has some wonderful dogs waiting at Elizabethton Carter County Animal Shelter for a second chance. Each pup below has their own story and is hoping to meet the right person.

Breed: Husky

Husky Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Elizabethton Carter County Animal Shelter

Phone: (423) 547-6359

About Bella Grace:

Bella Grace is described as “such a good dog” and is one of the shelter’s older residents. She’s looking for her forever person and, once she finds them, she’ll be dedicated for life. Staff are encouraging people to come meet Ms. Bella Grace in person.

👉 Meet Bella Grace and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Hound (unknown type)

Hound (unknown type) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Elizabethton Carter County Animal Shelter

Phone: (423) 547-6359

This younger hound girl is ready for a new home and a fresh start. Her listing has more details and photos to help you see if she’s a match for your family.

👉 Meet Bella and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Elizabethton Carter County Animal Shelter

Phone: (423) 547-6359

Gator is a young Pit Bull Terrier looking for a committed home. Check his online profile for photos and any notes from the shelter about his temperament and needs.

👉 Meet Gator and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Hound (unknown type)

Hound (unknown type) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Elizabethton Carter County Animal Shelter

Phone: (423) 547-6359

Melody is an adult hound who may be a great fit if you like classic hound dogs. Her listing will have more information about her personality and any special notes from the shelter.

👉 Meet Melody and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Border Collie mix

Border Collie mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Elizabethton Carter County Animal Shelter

Phone: (423) 547-6359

Stoney is a young Border Collie mix, a type of dog often known for energy and smarts. Visit his online profile to learn more about him and see if he could be your next companion.

👉 Meet Stoney and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Elizabethton, TN, please consider visiting Elizabethton Carter County Animal Shelter or calling (423) 547-6359 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles online can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.