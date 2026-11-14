Elizabethton has some solid retail openings right now, especially if you like helping people and don’t mind a little grease under your nails.

Here are a few customer-facing roles worth a look:

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

O'Reilly Auto Parts Location: Elizabethton, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers at the counter and on the phone find the right auto parts, handle the cash drawer, and pitch in with stocking and light in-store services (like installing wipers or testing batteries). Bilingual candidates are encouraged to apply, and the role comes with paid time off, 401(k) with employer contributions, stock purchase plan, health benefits, and tuition assistance.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

O'Reilly Auto Parts Location: Elizabethton, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Step into a leadership role where you support the Store Manager, lead the team on the sales floor, help with hiring, and handle opening/closing and store operations. This is a good fit if you have retail experience and want to grow into higher management, with career growth paths, PTO, 401(k) with employer contributions, stock purchase plan, health benefits, and tuition assistance. Spanish speakers are especially welcome.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.