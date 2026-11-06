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Elizabethton

🐱 Playful, Gentle & Sweet Cats Ready for Adoption in Elizabethton

8 days ago

Elizabethton has some very special cats and kittens waiting at Elizabethton Carter County Animal Shelter for loving homes. All have an adoption fee of $50 and are looking for a safe, indoor life with a family to call their own.

AUBREY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Flgv9_1GoNhCJ800
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Female
  • Adoption Fee: $50
  • Shelter: Elizabethton Carter County Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (423) 547-6359

A young girl like Aubrey is a great choice if you want to raise a kitten and help her grow into your routine.
👉 Meet Aubrey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

BINDY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kayWz_1GoNhCJ800
  • Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Female
  • Adoption Fee: $50
  • Shelter: Elizabethton Carter County Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (423) 547-6359

Fluffier-coated Bindy is a mediumhair kitten who will likely grow into a soft, brushable coat.
👉 Meet Bindy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

CAMEO

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27SyTS_1GoNhCJ800
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Female
  • Adoption Fee: $50
  • Shelter: Elizabethton Carter County Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (423) 547-6359

Cameo is a young kitten, a nice match for families who want to shape good habits early.
👉 Meet Cameo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

CHOPPER

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1osd82_1GoNhCJ800
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Senior
  • Gender: Male
  • Adoption Fee: $50
  • Shelter: Elizabethton Carter County Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (423) 547-6359

Chopper is a senior boy who may appreciate a calm, steady home and a soft bed.
👉 Meet Chopper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

CRANBERRY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kdvTZ_1GoNhCJ800
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Female
  • Adoption Fee: $50
  • Shelter: Elizabethton Carter County Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (423) 547-6359

Cranberry is a young adult, a good middle ground between kitten energy and adult manners.
👉 Meet Cranberry and apply to adopt on adoptapet

CREAM PUFF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ajp6T_1GoNhCJ800
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Female
  • Adoption Fee: $50
  • Shelter: Elizabethton Carter County Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (423) 547-6359

With a name like Cream Puff, this young girl sounds as sweet as can be.
👉 Meet Cream Puff and apply to adopt on adoptapet

FROSTY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N5fs4_1GoNhCJ800
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Male
  • Adoption Fee: $50
  • Shelter: Elizabethton Carter County Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (423) 547-6359

Frosty is a baby boy, ready to learn, play, and grow up with his new family.
👉 Meet Frosty and apply to adopt on adoptapet

GUAVA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NrGzC_1GoNhCJ800
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Female
  • Adoption Fee: $50
  • Shelter: Elizabethton Carter County Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (423) 547-6359

Guava is a young female cat, a nice option if you want a playful but more settled companion.
👉 Meet Guava and apply to adopt on adoptapet

HAWKEYE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ik81v_1GoNhCJ800
  • Breed: Domestic Longhair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Male
  • Adoption Fee: $50
  • Shelter: Elizabethton Carter County Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (423) 547-6359

Fluffy Hawkeye is a longhair kitten who will likely enjoy regular brushing as he grows.
👉 Meet Hawkeye and apply to adopt on adoptapet

MERRY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YDbLR_1GoNhCJ800
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Female
  • Adoption Fee: $50
  • Shelter: Elizabethton Carter County Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (423) 547-6359

Merry is a baby girl, a great pick if you’re ready for kitten playtime and training.
👉 Meet Merry and apply to adopt on adoptapet

NUTELLA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NUqLQ_1GoNhCJ800
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Female
  • Adoption Fee: $50
  • Shelter: Elizabethton Carter County Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (423) 547-6359

Nutella is a young female cat with a fun, dessert-themed name to match her charm.
👉 Meet Nutella and apply to adopt on adoptapet

TAPIOCA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25ngcl_1GoNhCJ800
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Female
  • Adoption Fee: $50
  • Shelter: Elizabethton Carter County Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (423) 547-6359

Tapioca is another young girl with a sweet name and plenty of life ahead of her.
👉 Meet Tapioca and apply to adopt on adoptapet

TRYSTAN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07nOoV_1GoNhCJ800
  • Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Male
  • Adoption Fee: $50
  • Shelter: Elizabethton Carter County Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (423) 547-6359

Trystan is a mediumhair kitten who will likely enjoy gentle grooming as he grows.
👉 Meet Trystan and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Elizabethton, TN, please consider visiting Elizabethton Carter County Animal Shelter or calling (423) 547-6359 to ask about these cats. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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