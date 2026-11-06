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🐱 Playful, Gentle & Sweet Cats Ready for Adoption in Elizabethton
Elizabethton has some very special cats and kittens waiting at Elizabethton Carter County Animal Shelter for loving homes. All have an adoption fee of $50 and are looking for a safe, indoor life with a family to call their own.
AUBREY
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: Elizabethton Carter County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (423) 547-6359
A young girl like Aubrey is a great choice if you want to raise a kitten and help her grow into your routine.
👉 Meet Aubrey and apply to adopt on adoptapet
BINDY
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: Elizabethton Carter County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (423) 547-6359
Fluffier-coated Bindy is a mediumhair kitten who will likely grow into a soft, brushable coat.
👉 Meet Bindy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
CAMEO
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: Elizabethton Carter County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (423) 547-6359
Cameo is a young kitten, a nice match for families who want to shape good habits early.
👉 Meet Cameo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
CHOPPER
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Male
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: Elizabethton Carter County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (423) 547-6359
Chopper is a senior boy who may appreciate a calm, steady home and a soft bed.
👉 Meet Chopper and apply to adopt on adoptapet
CRANBERRY
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: Elizabethton Carter County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (423) 547-6359
Cranberry is a young adult, a good middle ground between kitten energy and adult manners.
👉 Meet Cranberry and apply to adopt on adoptapet
CREAM PUFF
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: Elizabethton Carter County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (423) 547-6359
With a name like Cream Puff, this young girl sounds as sweet as can be.
👉 Meet Cream Puff and apply to adopt on adoptapet
FROSTY
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: Elizabethton Carter County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (423) 547-6359
Frosty is a baby boy, ready to learn, play, and grow up with his new family.
👉 Meet Frosty and apply to adopt on adoptapet
GUAVA
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: Elizabethton Carter County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (423) 547-6359
Guava is a young female cat, a nice option if you want a playful but more settled companion.
👉 Meet Guava and apply to adopt on adoptapet
HAWKEYE
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: Elizabethton Carter County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (423) 547-6359
Fluffy Hawkeye is a longhair kitten who will likely enjoy regular brushing as he grows.
👉 Meet Hawkeye and apply to adopt on adoptapet
MERRY
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: Elizabethton Carter County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (423) 547-6359
Merry is a baby girl, a great pick if you’re ready for kitten playtime and training.
👉 Meet Merry and apply to adopt on adoptapet
NUTELLA
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: Elizabethton Carter County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (423) 547-6359
Nutella is a young female cat with a fun, dessert-themed name to match her charm.
👉 Meet Nutella and apply to adopt on adoptapet
TAPIOCA
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: Elizabethton Carter County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (423) 547-6359
Tapioca is another young girl with a sweet name and plenty of life ahead of her.
👉 Meet Tapioca and apply to adopt on adoptapet
TRYSTAN
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: Elizabethton Carter County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (423) 547-6359
Trystan is a mediumhair kitten who will likely enjoy gentle grooming as he grows.
👉 Meet Trystan and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Elizabethton, TN, please consider visiting Elizabethton Carter County Animal Shelter or calling (423) 547-6359 to ask about these cats. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.