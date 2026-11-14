JOHNSON CITY — Johnson City police are searching for a 35-year-old man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting Friday night on Nathaniel Drive.

According to the Johnson City Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1700 block of Nathaniel Drive at approximately 9:45 p.m. Nov. 13.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim who was transported to Johnson City Medical Center, where the victim died from injuries sustained in the shooting.

Police said the suspect fled the scene on foot before officers arrived. During the investigation, detectives identified the suspect as King Miller, 35, of Johnson City.

Miller remains at large and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

Miller is described as a Black male, approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing between 120 and 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Authorities have issued an arrest warrant charging Miller with first-degree murder, aggravated child endangerment, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and manufacturing, delivering or selling a Schedule VI controlled substance.

Police have released a photograph of Miller taken in 2021 to assist in locating him.

Anyone with information about the shooting or Miller’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Johnson City Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 423-434-6166.

Anonymous tips may be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 423-930-6535 or by texting “423JCPD” followed by the tip to 847411 (TIP411).

The investigation remains ongoing.