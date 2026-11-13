A nationwide ground stop ordered by the Federal Aviation Administration on Friday afternoon disrupted thousands of flights across the country, leaving the University of Tennessee football team stranded in Knoxville ahead of Saturday’s Southeastern Conference matchup against Texas A&M.

The Volunteers were aboard their aircraft on the tarmac in Knoxville Friday afternoon, unable to depart for College Station, Texas, because of the nationwide suspension of departures, according to KBTX-TV in Bryan, Texas.

The unexpected delay raised concerns about the team’s travel arrangements ahead of Saturday’s game against the Aggies.

The FAA issued the nationwide ground stop at approximately 3:54 p.m. Eastern after a communications failure affected air traffic control facilities across the United States.

The agency cited extraordinary circumstances and safety concerns in ordering aircraft awaiting departure to remain on the ground. Flights already in the air were permitted to continue to their destinations.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the communications problem affected 22 regional air traffic control centers, prompting technicians to investigate the disruption.

The widespread shutdown affected commercial airlines, private aircraft and charter flights, including those transporting college and professional sports teams.

Tennessee was among several college football programs caught in the disruption as teams prepared to travel for Saturday’s games.

Texas, Ole Miss, Baylor, Kansas State, Utah and other programs also experienced travel difficulties, creating uncertainty about arrival times and preparations for weekend contests.

According to Reuters, the nationwide shutdown resulted in more than 1,000 flight cancellations and nearly 10,000 delays, based on figures from flight-tracking service FlightAware.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said officials had found no indication that the communications failure resulted from a cyberattack.

Federal officials were investigating the cause of the outage and working to restore normal air traffic operations.

The disruption also affected airports throughout Tennessee. Nashville International Airport advised travelers to check directly with their airlines for updated departure information.

For the Volunteers, the grounding came at a particularly inconvenient time, with the team scheduled to face Texas A&M on Saturday.

College football teams typically travel the day before road games, allowing time for meetings, preparation and rest before kickoff.

The nationwide shutdown marked only the second such interruption of U.S. air traffic since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The FAA previously halted domestic departures in January 2023 because of a computer system failure.

As of Friday evening, federal officials had not announced a definitive timeline for restoring normal flight operations.

It remained unclear when Tennessee would be able to depart Knoxville or whether the delay would affect Saturday’s scheduled game against Texas A&M.