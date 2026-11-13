Expectant parents and growing families are invited to attend a free community baby shower Saturday, Nov. 14, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at ETSU Health Ballad Health Pediatrics – Elizabethton, a department of Johnson City Medical Center.

Hosted by ETSU Health and Ballad Health, the event will connect expectant parents and families with educational resources and health care professionals to help them prepare for a healthy pregnancy and the arrival of their newest family member.

“It has been such a joy to watch our young patients grow and to build lasting relationships with families throughout Elizabethton and the surrounding communities,” said Dr. Jessica Jones, an ETSU Health pediatrician. “Welcoming a new baby is exciting – and sometimes a little overwhelming, too. Our Community Baby Shower will be a great opportunity to celebrate your growing family, discover helpful resources and network with families sharing similar experiences. Whether you’re already a patient at our clinic or we’ll be meeting you for the first time, we hope you’ll join us.”

Attendees will receive gift baskets containing baby supplies such as bottles, blankets, pacifiers and onesies. They also will have opportunities to meet with the pediatric care team, learn about car seat safety, receive lactation and nutrition education, participate in games and enter to win door prizes.

“Getting to know your care team before your baby is born means you’ll already have a trusted partner when it’s time for your first newborn visit,” said Dr. Dawn Tuell, chair of the Department of Pediatrics at East Tennessee State University’s Quillen College of Medicine. “We’re here to help parents navigate this exciting season, build confidence and know where to turn when questions come up.”

“This event is a wonderful chance to welcome expecting families, answer their questions and show them the support available right here in their community,” said Dr. Mark Patterson, president of Ballad Health Medical Associates.

The community baby shower will be held at ETSU Health Ballad Health Pediatrics – Elizabethton, 1505 W. Elk Ave., Elizabethton. Admission is free.