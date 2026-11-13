Milligan University artist-in-residence Dan Drage will present an art exhibition, “#,” from Nov. 8 to Dec. 2 in the Milligan Art Gallery in Derthick Hall.

Drage also will give an artist lecture about his exhibit Monday, Nov. 30, at 5 p.m. in the McGlothlin-Street Theatre in the Gregory Center. The lecture is hosted by the Milligan Arts Council. Both the lecture and exhibit are free and open to the public.

Drage graduated from Milligan in 2001 with a bachelor’s degree in visual arts and the humanities. As artist-in-residence, Drage manages the Milligan Art Gallery, assisting with the logistics and setup of exhibits. He also is teaching a humanities course for freshmen this fall.

Drage’s exhibit will feature art installations and works on paper. His work seeks to demonstrate and embrace a way of being in the world that is incomplete and interrelational.

“Rather than viewing a work of art as a static, distinct object, my work assumes an ongoing process and relationship with the world — the pieces are not separate from the world, including the viewer and non-material realities,” Drage said.

For Drage, the title of the exhibit, “#,” plays with the limitations of written language and explores the various ways art can communicate where language cannot.

“Among other things, # is a grid, a gathering of lines designating a surface,” Drage said. “Like much of the work in this show, it is itself a found object, repurposed for its visual symbolic qualities. Such objects invite us to consider the possibility of beauty in common things, the very glory of God emanating through the basics of life.”

In 2024, Drage completed an art-practice-based doctorate with Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design in collaboration with the Institute for Theology, Imagination and the Arts at the University of St. Andrews.

Originally from Colorado, Drage lived in Vietnam for more than a decade before moving to Scotland. He and his family continue to live and work in Scotland, where he ministers to and with artists.

Throughout his career, Drage has appreciated the multidisciplinary foundation he developed at Milligan, which has shaped his approach to art, ministry and education.