The Shepherd’s Inn will host its 23rd annual Feast of Joy Christmas Dinner on Monday, Dec. 7, at Valley Forge Free Will Baptist Church in Elizabethton, with Food City sponsoring the meal. Tickets are now available.

Food City’s culinary team will provide the dinner entree and desserts for the event, which raises funds for The Shepherd’s Inn, a safe house and emergency shelter serving women and children who are victims of domestic violence.

“We are thrilled that our culinary friends with Food City will provide the entire entree and desserts,” said Michael Hawkins, board president. “Food City has an amazing culinary team who is accustomed to catering events, and their sponsorship of the Feast of Joy brings a wonderful gift and partnership.”

Before dinner, guests will be served wassail and hors d’oeuvres provided by restaurants throughout the Elizabethton community. Local restaurants have contributed appetizers to the event since its beginning.

This year’s dinner will be held in The Forge, a multipurpose facility at Valley Forge Free Will Baptist Church. The Shepherd’s Inn executive director said the organization is grateful for the congregation’s support and for the use of the facility.

Michael and Jesse Hawkins also will provide hosting and entertainment support. Michael Hawkins serves as board chair of The Shepherd’s Inn and is known for his entertainment work and statewide support of the Tennessee Sheriffs’ Association.

Carter County 4-H students have served the meal throughout the event’s 23-year history. Organizers said the students have built connections with guests, and some former servers have continued supporting the dinner as adults.

Roger Clark, who served as a student volunteer, is now the University of Tennessee Extension agent who directs Carter County 4-H. Lucas Hitechew also will assist with this year’s production and provide entertainment.

“We are thankful to have the support of these students and those former students who are now adults,” said Paul Gabinet. “Also, thankful for the volunteers who provide their work and talents to programs and shelter work.”

Gabinet said sponsorships allow ticket proceeds to go directly toward the shelter’s work. The Shepherd’s Inn has operated for 29 years, providing emergency shelter and support for women and children.

The organization describes itself as Elizabethton and Carter County’s only 24-hour response service for women and children who are victims of domestic violence. It relies on support from local governments, businesses, churches, restaurants, clubs, individuals and fundraisers.

Reservations are required, and seating is limited. To purchase tickets or make a reservation for the Dec. 7 dinner, call 423-707-5458.