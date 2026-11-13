Star Staff Reports

The Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce celebrated The Pond at Stoney Creek with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, welcoming the event venue to the local business community.

Located at 420 Airport Road in Elizabethton, The Pond at Stoney Creek offers a setting for weddings, celebrations, family reunions and private gatherings.

The property features more than two acres of green space, two flowing creeks and a pond with a fountain, providing a scenic backdrop for special occasions.

The venue offers flexible indoor and outdoor gathering spaces, along with overnight accommodations, allowing guests to enjoy the natural surroundings of East Tennessee.

For Camille LaPorte Liebbe, opening the property to the community holds special meaning because it was her childhood home.

“Having grown up in this community, I am incredibly grateful for the love and support shown in sharing my childhood home with others. It means so much to see a place filled with so many of my own memories become a place where others can create memories and enjoy it as well,” Liebbe said.

The Chamber recognized The Pond at Stoney Creek as an addition to Carter County’s business community, offering a new location for special events while preserving the property’s natural beauty and local character.