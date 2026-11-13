Elizabethton Parks and Recreation will host Santa’s Workshop at Edwards Island Park on Dec. 12 as part of the Carter County Bank Christmas Village.

The event will run from 3 to 5 p.m., before the Main Street Elizabethton Christmas Parade begins. Visitors can meet Santa and Mrs. Claus, enjoy free cookies and hot cocoa, write letters to Santa and meet holiday characters.

The afternoon also will include storytime with Santa, inflatables and other activities.

Skate by the Doe, presented by Carter County Bank, will be open during the event. Admission will be free, with access available on a first-come, first-served basis. The skating area will close at 5 p.m. to allow visitors to find places to watch the Christmas parade.

Several food trucks will be on site, offering lunch, dinner and snacks for purchase.

For more information, follow Elizabethton Parks and Recreation on Facebook or visit the department’s website. Questions may be directed to Emma Carney, programs and special events coordinator, at ecarney@cityofelizabethton.org or 423-930-0959.