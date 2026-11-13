Col. Donald E. Potter was one of three individuals inducted into the ETSU Army Hall of Fame this year.

Potter, formerly of Elizabethton, was commissioned through East Tennessee State University’s ROTC program in 1974 and went on to serve a 26-year Army career in logistics and maintenance operations.

Rising from second lieutenant to colonel, Potter served in leadership roles across the Tennessee National Guard, the Pentagon and U.S. Army South.

His career culminated with his service at the Theater Equipment and Maintenance Command (TEAMS) in Panama, the largest military supply, equipment and maintenance operation in the Southern Hemisphere at the time.