STAR STAFF REPORTS

First Baptist Church in Elizabethton will host a free food distribution Thursday, Nov. 19, from 1 to 3 p.m. or until supplies run out.

The distribution will be held outdoors as a drive-through pickup, allowing participants to remain in their vehicles while receiving food.

The church is located at 212 E. F St. in Elizabethton.

For more information, call 423-543-1931.