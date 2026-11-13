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Elizabethton
First Baptist Church to host free food distribution Nov. 19
By Contributed Content,8 days ago
STAR STAFF REPORTS
First Baptist Church in Elizabethton will host a free food distribution Thursday, Nov. 19, from 1 to 3 p.m. or until supplies run out.
The distribution will be held outdoors as a drive-through pickup, allowing participants to remain in their vehicles while receiving food.
The church is located at 212 E. F St. in Elizabethton.
For more information, call 423-543-1931.