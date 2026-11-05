Post offices to close Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day

The U.S. Postal Service will observe Veterans Day on Wednesday, Nov. 11, with all post office locations closed for the federal holiday.

There will be no regular residential or business mail delivery, and postal retail services will be unavailable throughout the day.

Regular mail delivery and retail operations will resume Thursday, Nov. 12, according to the Postal Service.

Customers who need to mail packages, purchase stamps or conduct other postal business are encouraged to plan ahead and visit their local post office before the holiday.

Although post office retail counters will be closed, customers can continue to access many postal services online through the Postal Service’s website at www.usps.com.

Online services include purchasing postage, printing shipping labels, tracking packages and scheduling package pickups for eligible dates.

Self-service kiosks at select postal facilities may also remain accessible during the holiday, depending on their locations.

Veterans Day is observed annually Nov. 11 to honor men and women who have served in the United States armed forces.

The federal holiday recognizes the service and sacrifices of military veterans across the country.

Residents should expect normal postal operations to resume Nov. 12, with regular delivery schedules and post office business hours returning following the one-day observance.