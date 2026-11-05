Milligan’s David Gibbons named a Healthcare Hero

Dr. David Gibbons, associate professor of physician assistant studies at Milligan University was recently recognized by the Business Journal as a “2026 Healthcare Hero” for his hard work, sacrifice and commitment to providing excellent health care to the Appalachian Highlands.

“David has made a profound impact on health care throughout our region,” said Dr. Andy Hull, the program director and area chair of Milligan’s PA program. “For the past nine years, he has played a significant role in educating and mentoring the next generation of physician assistants who now provide care for thousands of patients across Northeast Tennessee, Southwest Virginia and beyond.”

Gibbons serves as associate professor of physician assistant studies and as the assessment coordinator for Milligan’s program. His research interests focus on the nervous system’s control of the heart, peripheral neuronal signaling and the use of echocardiography.

Gibbons has published several journal articles on spinal cord stimulation modulation of afferent, interneuron and efferent neuronal responses to ischemia in the heart, as well as on peripheral afferent neuronal mechanisms for sensing ischemia or exercise-induced by-products.

Gibbons earned his bachelor’s degree in biology from Milligan and a doctorate in biomedical sciences with a concentration in pharmacology from East Tennessee State University. He also earned a postdoctoral scholarship from the University of Iowa. Having attended Milligan as an undergraduate, Gibbons appreciates the opportunity to pursue his calling to teach the next generation of medical providers at Milligan.

Gibbons is passionate about serving his community. He volunteers with Habitat for Humanity, the Boy Scouts of America and his local church, extending his outreach and servant-leadership beyond the classroom.