Skate by the Doe ice rink moves to Edwards Island Park for December season

Elizabethton’s Skate by the Doe ice rink will return in December, but visitors will find a new location this year as renovations are scheduled at Covered Bridge Park.

Elizabethton Parks and Recreation announced that the synthetic ice rink, presented by Carter County Bank, will be located under the pavilion at Edwards Island Park, 210 N. Riverside Drive.

Thanks to continued sponsorship from Carter County Bank, admission and skate rentals will be free this year. The rink will operate on a first-come, first-served basis, with no reservations required.

The rink will be open every weekend in December during the following hours:

Fridays: 5-9 p.m.

Saturdays: 3-9 p.m.

Sundays: 2-6 p.m.

The rink will close at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, during the Christmas Parade.

Measuring approximately 78 by 25 feet, the rink features synthetic ice that does not require freezing temperatures, allowing visitors of all ages to enjoy skating regardless of the weather.

All skaters must sign a waiver before taking to the ice. Waivers will be available at the rink when participants check out their skates.

Before the official season begins, Skate by the Doe will host a preview night Saturday, Nov. 21, following the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony hosted by Carter County Bank. The rink will open immediately after the ceremony and remain available for skating until 8 p.m.

The official season opening is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 4.

For additional information, visit the Skate by the Doe Facebook page or contact the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department.