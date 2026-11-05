Northeast State to hold Veterans Day ceremony Nov. 11

Northeast State Community College will host a Veterans Day ceremony Wednesday, Nov. 11, honoring the men and women who have served in the U.S. military.

The ceremony, sponsored by the college’s Veteran & Military Student Success Center, will begin at 10 a.m. in the Ballad Health Regional Center for the Performing Arts Theatre on the college’s Blountville campus, 2425 Highway 75, next to Tri-Cities Airport. The event is free and open to the public.

Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Eric Stanton, an associate professor at Northeast State, will serve as keynote speaker. Stanton served in the Air Force during Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science, sociology and psychology from East Tennessee State University, followed by a master’s degree in political science from ETSU and a master’s degree in criminal justice from Liberty University. He also earned a postgraduate certificate in community college leadership from ETSU.

Stanton later served as a second lieutenant in the Tennessee Army National Guard, where he was a medical platoon leader. He was promoted to lieutenant colonel and mobilized in support of Operations Enduring Freedom, Noble Eagle and Iraqi Freedom.

The Northeast State Choral Ensemble will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner,” and members of the Sullivan East High School ROTC will recite the poem “My Name Is Old Glory,” which recounts the history of the American flag and those who fought to uphold its principles.

For more information, call 423-354-5305 or email sdmarshall@NortheastState.edu.