    • Elizabethton Star

    First Presbyterian speaker to examine research, perceptions related to near death experiences

    By Contributed Content,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WAgO5_0w1ifxBF00

    First Presbyterian Church of Elizabethton is sponsoring a free zoom lecture on October  26 by Joseph Khasho, vice-president of the Near Death Experience Research Foundation, Inc., based in Rolling Meadows, Ill. A group viewing will be held at the church or people can log in from their homes. Khasho will discuss recent scientific and spiritual perspectives related to unexpected experiences of consciousness during life-threatening traumas – often referred to as NDEs. Such events have been collected and studied by the foundation since its formation in 1998.

    A second presenter, Vernon Baumgardner, will share his personal NDE, which led him eventually to enter Christian ministry.

    The zoom presentation is open to the public and will be held Saturday, Oct. 26, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Registration is required by going to fpcelizabethton.org .

    According to Khasho, near-death experiences offer a unique lens through which modern science and religion can glimpse evidence of the afterlife. “What is particularly noteworthy are the strong correlations between NDE accounts, their transformative after-effects, and Christian theology,” he noted. “The experiences, often beyond the confines of religious doctrine, offer consistent evidenced-based data for the existence of a self-consciousness that is separable from the body, meaning ‘the soul.’ It’s important to note that NDEs often contain elements aligning with core Christian values.”

    In the United States alone, an estimated 9 million people have reported an NDE, according to a 2011 study in Annals of the New York Academy of Sciences. These individuals are often deeply changed afterwards, with some reporting to have a greater gusto for life, more compassion for others, and a diminished fear of death.

    Khasho would like for participants “to leave with an understanding of the consistent elements that form the foundation of these uniquely awe-inspiring stories. Often, the after-effects of these incidents are profound and transformative, unlike any other human experience.”

    In addition to studying NDEs, Joseph Khasho is a financial advisor with an investment advisory practice in suburban Chicago. He currently sits on the board of directors for the NDE Research Foundation, which was founded by Dr. Jeffrey Long, a radiation oncology specialist who wrote the New York Times best seller, “Evidence of the Afterlife: The Science of Near-Death Experiences.” For more information about the NDE Foundation, go to www.nderf.org .

    “We have invited Joseph to share the latest information on NDEs as part of educational programming for my congregation, as well as for interested lay persons in near-by communities,” notes Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt, the church’s pastor. “Near death experiences seldom get real examination in terms of how they may relate to daily living and spiritual growth. We feel it’s time to gain a better understanding by looking at the most recent findings related to the topic.”

    To participate, go to fpcelizabethton.org and complete a registration form. First Presbyterian Church of Elizabethton is located at 119 West F St., Elizabethton.

    The post First Presbyterian speaker to examine research, perceptions related to near death experiences appeared first on www.elizabethton.com .

