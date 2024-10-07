VIDEO: Volunteers needed for Hurricane Helene relief efforts in East Tennessee

Star correspondent Brandon Hyde shared a video interview with Kayla Cross of Hurricane Helene Volunteering in the East Tennessee area. The group is seeking volunteers of all kinds to assist with cleanup efforts, gather and donate supplies, and help coordinate pickups. For more information, call Kayla at 423-408-9583 or visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/1308205933896305/about .

