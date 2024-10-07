Open in App
    Elizabethton Star

    VIDEO: Volunteers needed for Hurricane Helene relief efforts in East Tennessee

    By Staff Reports,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fjIPB_0vxtv84000

    Star correspondent Brandon Hyde shared a video interview with Kayla Cross of Hurricane Helene Volunteering in the East Tennessee area. The group is seeking volunteers of all kinds to assist with cleanup efforts, gather and donate supplies, and help coordinate pickups. For more information, call Kayla at 423-408-9583 or visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/1308205933896305/about .

    The post VIDEO: Volunteers needed for Hurricane Helene relief efforts in East Tennessee appeared first on www.elizabethton.com .

