🏥 Several Healthcare Openings in Elizabeth, WV (RNs & LPNs)

Elizabeth’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options for nurses who want steady hours and meaningful patient care close to home.

Employer: Elizabeth Care Center

Elizabeth Care Center Location: Elizabeth, WV

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on RN role in a long-term care setting, perfect if you like building real relationships with residents. You’ll assess patients, give meds and treatments, update care plans, and work closely with a team while staying on your feet and active most of the day.

Employer: Elizabeth Care Center

Elizabeth Care Center Location: Elizabeth, WV

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Salary: Not listed

LPN role in a skilled nursing/long-term care setting, ideal if you have at least 1 year of SNF experience. You’ll handle meds, vitals, daily living support, and family communication, with lots of teamwork and plenty of time on your feet.

Employer: WVU Medicine – SHC WVUHS Home Care

Location: Elizabeth, WV (Home Health, field-based)

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week), Non-exempt

Salary: Not listed

Home health RN case manager role for those who like autonomy and one-on-one care in patients’ homes. You’ll manage full assessments, OASIS documentation, IV care, teaching, and on-call duties, with travel around the area and a mix of clinical and documentation work.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.