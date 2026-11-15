Elizabeth’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options for both hands-on care and travel roles. Here are several solid openings if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: White Glove Placement, Inc.

White Glove Placement, Inc. Location: Elizabeth, NJ

Type: Full-time, Travel Healthcare Contract (5x8 day shifts, 13 weeks)

(5x8 day shifts, 13 weeks) Estimated Pay: $2,238–$2,331 gross per week

This travel LCSW role offers strong weekly pay, recruiter support, and experience at a leading healthcare facility. Good fit if you want short-term, higher-paying work with benefits and nationwide travel options.

Employer: Plaza Health

Location: Elizabeth, NJ

Type: Weekend position

Pay: Not listed (ask when applying)

Perfect if you’re an LPN who wants steady weekend shifts and direct patient care in a facility setting. You’ll handle meds, wound care, vitals, and daily living support as part of a close-knit care team.

Employer: S & S Home Health Care Inc

Location: Elizabeth, NJ (in-home care)

(in-home care) Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)

Great for certified HHAs who like one-on-one care in clients’ homes. Offers flexible scheduling, competitive pay, ongoing training, and strong office support so you’re not out there on your own.

Employer: Vibra Travels

Location: Elizabeth, NJ (travel role with national options)

(travel role with national options) Type: Travel clinician position

Travel clinician position Pay: Competitive hourly rate + possible tax-free stipend (range shown on employer site)

Travel LCSWs/LPCs with psych and chemical dependency experience can pick from assignments across the country. You work with one recruiter, get clear pay info up front, and may qualify for bonuses and license reimbursement.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.