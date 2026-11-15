undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Elizabeth
🏥 Elizabeth, NJ Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles for Nurses & Social Workers
5 days ago
Elizabeth’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options for both hands-on care and travel roles. Here are several solid openings if you’re ready for your next move.
LCSW – Travel Contract (13 Weeks)
- Employer: White Glove Placement, Inc.
- Location: Elizabeth, NJ
- Type: Full-time, Travel Healthcare Contract (5x8 day shifts, 13 weeks)
- Estimated Pay: $2,238–$2,331 gross per week
This travel LCSW role offers strong weekly pay, recruiter support, and experience at a leading healthcare facility. Good fit if you want short-term, higher-paying work with benefits and nationwide travel options.
LPN – Weekends Only
- Employer: Plaza Health
- Location: Elizabeth, NJ
- Type: Weekend position
- Pay: Not listed (ask when applying)
Perfect if you’re an LPN who wants steady weekend shifts and direct patient care in a facility setting. You’ll handle meds, wound care, vitals, and daily living support as part of a close-knit care team.
Home Health Aide (HHA)
- Employer: S & S Home Health Care Inc
- Location: Elizabeth, NJ (in-home care)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)
Great for certified HHAs who like one-on-one care in clients’ homes. Offers flexible scheduling, competitive pay, ongoing training, and strong office support so you’re not out there on your own.
Licensed Clinical Social Worker / Licensed Psych Clinician
- Employer: Vibra Travels
- Location: Elizabeth, NJ (travel role with national options)
- Type: Travel clinician position
- Pay: Competitive hourly rate + possible tax-free stipend (range shown on employer site)
Travel LCSWs/LPCs with psych and chemical dependency experience can pick from assignments across the country. You work with one recruiter, get clear pay info up front, and may qualify for bonuses and license reimbursement.
If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.